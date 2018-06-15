Summer Schedule for Richland School District one

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland School District one has announced the district’s summer schedule, now that the school year is over.

According to the district, the following summer work hours apply:

Richland One operates on a four-day work week schedule during the summer. Employees work four 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday.

From June 11 – July 26, Richland One schools and administrative buildings will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. All buildings will be closed on Fridays.

Independence Day: Schools will be closed the week of July 2 . District administrative offices and buildings will be closed July 4-5 .

. District administrative offices and buildings will be closed . All worksites will return to their normal work schedules on July 30 .