The Summer Solstice is Next Thursday: How Much Sunlight Will We See?

The summer solstice is next Thursday. That’s the day when the suns rays shine the farthest north of the year. On that day we here in Columbia will see 14.5 hours of sunlight. But the farther north you travel, the more hours of sunlight you’ll see. And if you go all the way to the Arctic Circle, you’ll see 24 hours of sunlight. Check out the map below and check out the complete article here. https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbrettschneider/2018/06/14/summer-solstice-daylight/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

