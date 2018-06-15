This former Gamecock homered in his fourth-straight game last night

Reno, Nev. – The Reno offense wasted little time to get going on Thursday night. Ildemaro Vargas sparked a four-run first inning, extending his season-high hit streak to 13 games in the process. Starting PitcherTaylor Clarke would work 7.0 strong innings striking out four I-Cubs en route to his seventh win of the season. Offensively, the Aces were led by Christian Walker and Socrates Brito. The duo went 8-for-9 with four doubles, a home run, six runs scored and six RBI. The win moves the Aces to a record of 31-36 on the season, 8.5 games back of first place.

Four-consecutive Aces hits in the bottom of the first inning jumped Reno out to a 2-0 lead. Kevin Cron andMichael Perez followed the hitting parade up with back-to-back sacrifice fly balls, extending the lead to four. Iowa plated two runs in the top of the second inning, but the Aces responded with one of their own in the fourth and fifth innings. Walker’s two-run blast, coupled with a pair of hits plated four in the seventh to secure the victory. Randall Delgado and Joey Krehbiel came on in relief behind Clarke. Delgado, on MLB rehab assignment, went 1.2 innings and allowed just two hits. Krehbiel got the final out of the game via the strikeout.