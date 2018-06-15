What the Health: Breaking Down Head Injuries

Vital Energy Founder Hima Dalal explains head injuries and treatments to Tyler Ryan

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) Each year, between two and three million Americans suffer head injuries. By and large, they are sports and recreation related. Hima Dalal joined Tyler Ryan to talk about the afflictions, signs, and treatments.

Dalal says that a concussion is a traumatic brain injury that is caused by direct force to the head.

Sports injury related concussions are the most common followed by falls, car accidents etc.

The most common Signs and Symptoms of concussions are headaches, dizziness, memory loss, mental fatigue, mental fog, decreased endurance, nausea, vomiting, slurred speech, blurred vision, inability to focus are most common. Early physical Therapy for vertigo Rehab, balance, gait training, sports specific endurance building exercises is beneficial for early return to sports, work, day to day activities & to avoid permanent damage to brain function.

Occupational Therapy & Craniosacral therapy is very valuable service to decrease mental fog,memory improvement,cognitive rehab and ADL independence.

All Therapy is always done under Neurologist supervision to avoid any future medical complications.