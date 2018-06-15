Woman identified as victim of fatal crash on Highway 601

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim who died Thursday afternoon after being involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 601.

Rose Barnes of Cassatt, SC, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck around 4:30 p.m. just south of Leesburg Road.

Barnes, 55, was transported by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where she died just after 6 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.