City Water Officials urge customers to verify official Door Hangar Notices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Water is asking residents to be on alert for misleading door hangar notices.

Water officials say there are some misleading service shut off notices showing up on the doors of some Irmo homes.

According to water officials, the hangars claim that the homeowner is in jeopardy of having their water service turned off if a payment is not made. Officials say their Water Service Technicians use the one shown below.

Authorities say if the notice that is placed on your door does not look like the image above, it is not from them.

If you received a different door hangar threatening water service disruption, please contact your local sewer service provider.

If you still have questions, concerns or are just unsure if the notice is authentic, you can verify your water status by contacting the city at 545-3300.