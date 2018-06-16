Columbia Fire Chief Appointed to SC State Association of Fire Chiefs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins was appointed 2nd vice president of the SC State Association of Fire Chiefs, according to City of Columbia officials.

The fire chiefs conference is being held in Columbia and wrapped up on Saturday.

According to a release from the city, Jenkins says, “I deem it as an honor to be the 2nd vice president of this association. I’m grateful for this honor and I will give my all and all to serve our organization the best I can. I’m looking forward to serving my organization to ensure the quality of the fire service reaches its highest potential.”

Previously, Jenkins had served as the 3rd vice president during the 2017-18 term, say officials.

Jenkins has been the Chief of the Columbia Fire Department since 2011.

Image- provided by City of Columbia