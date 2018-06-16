Lexington Police Searching for Possible Teen Suspects in Car break ins

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police are searching for suspects caught on surveillance breaking into cars.

Police say numerous vehicles were rummaged through, and the suspects went from vehicle to vehicle opening doors and looking for items to steal.

Police say, according to reports from several victims, they had loose change taken.

We’re told by police, three people, possibly teens, broke into the cars early Friday morning in the Woodcreek neighborhood off of Augusta road.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Surveillance image provided by Lexington Police.