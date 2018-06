Small Talk with Bootsy Collins, Legendary Bassist

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolinians got the chance to meet with a legendary bassist who backed up James Brown.

Friday at the Richland Library Bootsy Collins made an appearance.

From his funky times on the Psychedelic P-Funk Mothership, to Bootsy’s Rubber Band, Collins gave some up and comers a bit of advice.

Small Talk with Bootsy Collins was part of the after hours event for Adults only.