Virginia College to Host Community Health Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A free health fair is set for Thursday, June 21st in Columbia.

Virginia College will host a Community Health Fair at the campus located at 7201 Two Notch Road.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of health-related checks and activities for all ages, including free body mass index screenings, blood pressure checks, first aid and CPR demonstrations, hand washing demonstrations and campus tours.

WHAT: Virginia College Community Health Fair

WHEN: Thursday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 7201 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223