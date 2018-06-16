Virginia College to Host Community Health Fair
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A free health fair is set for Thursday, June 21st in Columbia.
Virginia College will host a Community Health Fair at the campus located at 7201 Two Notch Road.
Organizers say the event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of health-related checks and activities for all ages, including free body mass index screenings, blood pressure checks, first aid and CPR demonstrations, hand washing demonstrations and campus tours.
WHAT: Virginia College Community Health Fair
WHEN: Thursday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: 7201 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223