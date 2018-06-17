DNR and Richland County investigate possible drowning

Authorities are investigating a possible drowning on Lake Murray
Tyler Ryan,

IRMO SC (WOLO)- Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a possible drowning Sunday afternoon.

In a statement from the RCSD, deputies responded to the area of Liberty on the Lake, at 1602 Marina Road for a reported “drowning incident.”  According to the agency, witnesses reported that a 40-year old man jumped into the water at the marina, and “did not resurface.”

SCDNR and the RCSD are leading the investigation – ABC Columbia will have the latest as it becomes available.

 

 

