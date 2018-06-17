Fireflies notch win over Hagerstown heading into All-Star break

HAGERSTOWN, MD – Yeizo Campos tasted success when he started on Mother’s Day on May 13. This time around, pitching on Father’s Day, the son of Enzo Campos was brilliant again. The righty tossed five effective innings, picked up his first win of the season and led Columbia to an 8-2 series finale win over Hagerstown on Sunday.

Pitching was the key in the first half finale. Not just Campos, but Taylor Henry (1 IP, 0 R, K), Carlos Hernandez (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K) and Conner O’Neil (1 IP, 1 H, 3 K) were nearly unhittable out of the bullpen. Columbia (34-33) finished the first half one game above .500.

Columbia jumped on the board first in the third inning. First, Rigoberto Terrazas reached base on an error, then Jay Jabs belted a base hit into right field off of Hagerstown (27-41) starter Seth Romero. The bags were full after Hansel Moreno walked. It was Blake Tiberi who plated the game’s first run with a sac fly to centerfield. It wasn’t just Terrazas who tagged and scored, in fact, both other runners tagged and advanced. Later in the frame, Jabs scored on a passed ball that skipped by the catcher Alex Flores. The Fireflies led, 2-0.

After Campos hurled three no-hit innings to start the game, the Suns tied the score in the fourth. Luis Garcia blasted a solo homer to start the frame and then Jake Scudder doubled in a run that knotted the game up at 2-2.

The Fireflies pulled back ahead with a three-run fifth. Moreno walked to begin the frame and whizzed all the home on Edgardo Fermin’s double (the second straight game for Fermin with an RBI double). Fermin later tagged and scored from third on Jeremy Vasquez’s sac fly and the final run of the inning scored when Terrazas drew a bases-loaded walk.

Columbia padded its lead with three more runs in the top of the ninth. The inning was highlighted by Vasquez’s fourth home run of the season and another Terrazas blast – this time the native of Mexico tripled in a run.

The Fireflies return to action after the all-star break on Thursday, June 21 at Spirit Communications Park and host the Lakewood BlueClaws. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

In the meantime, five Columbia all-stars will be on display during the 59th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game at First National Bank Park in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, June 19. Stay locked to all Fireflies social media accounts for updates from the SAL All-Star Game on Tuesday.