Former Gamecock Whit Merrifield injured Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Whit Merrifield was injured Sunday on a foul ball play.

In the second inning of the Royals’ 7-4 loss to the Astros, Merrifield took a foul pitch off his knee. He was diagnosed with a knee contusion and is listed as day to day.

Merrifield hit a 95 mph two-seamer from Lance McCullers Jr.. The foul ball hit his knee, causing Merrifield to go down in pain. He eventually walked off under his own power.