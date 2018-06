Paleopalooza draws crowds to annual event at State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Talk about a walk on the wild side of natural history.Many visitors got to hang out with dinosaurs over the weekend.On Saturday, the South Carolina State Museum hosted Paleopalooza.Guests got a chance to see a slithering reptile exhibit, explore the world of fossils, and even see live birds of prey.