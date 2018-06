Runoff Debate with GOP Candidates for Governor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and John Warren are hot on the Governor’s race campaign trail ahead of the runoff.McMaster and Warren will face off in a debate before the June 26th runoff.The candidates will debate on Wednesday, June 20th.The debate is hosted by the Post & Courier and SC ETV.