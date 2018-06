Top Things Dads want to do on Father’s Day

Worrying what you’re going to do for dad this Father’s Day? Maybe you should just leave him be.

According to a survey by the company Groupon, when around 700 fathers were asked what they wanted on their special day a majority said “time to themselves!”

The dad’s were asked what they wanted to do with their alone time. Some common responses were going to the movies, watching a sports event, golfing with their buddies and eating a steak.