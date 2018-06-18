Bakari Sellers gives endorsement to Kambrell Garvin for US House of Representatives

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Bakari Sellers returned home to announce his endorsement of Kambrell Garvin.

Sellers believes that the vision Garvin has for House District 77 saying, “As a former SC House member and current CNN Political Analyst. I endorse candidates all over the country. This young man is not the future he is the present and I am excited to be a part of the journey.”

Garvin will face incumbent Rep. Joe McEachern in a run-off on June 26th.

 

