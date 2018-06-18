Columbia Fire Department investigating Sunday’s California Dreaming fire

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says they’re still investigating the California Dreaming fire that happened Sunday night.

Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire happened at 10 p.m. on Sunday at the California Dreaming restaurant on 401 South Main Street.

Officials say the fire was coming out of the roof when crews arrived at the scene.

Investigators say the fire probably started in the attic of the building and was coming through a ventilation system, which is now damaged.

Chief Jenkins says investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Officials reported no injuries as the employees were able to escape the building.

Authorities say they don’t know when California Dreaming will open back up to the public.