Update: Day Two in the Search for Missing Swimmer on Lake Murray

IRMO, SC (WOLO)–Happening right now on Lake Murray, day two of the search for a possible missing swimmer.Authorities say they responded to the Lake Murray Marina Sunday afternoon for a reported “drowning incident.”Acording to deputies, witnesses said a 47-year old man jumped into the water at the marina and did not resurface.SC DNR is leading the search.ABC Columbia News has a crew on scene and will bring you udpates.