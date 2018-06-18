Emanuel AME Anniversary Services- Remembering Nine Lives Lost

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)–It was three years ago that nine church members lost their lives to convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.Roof opened fire inside Mother Emanuel AME Church, forever changing the course of history in South Carolina.The nine lives are being remembered as the City of Charleston and the State of South Carolina are coming together in the name of unity.A church service was held Sunday, on the anniversary, and this week several events will honor the victims, including a community bible study Wednesday.Events will wrap up Sunday, June 24-th with a special “Morning Grace” service that will feature performances that organizers say will evoke the spirit of survival.