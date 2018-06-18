Koepka: Dustin Johnson will go down as one of the greats of all time

SHINNECOCK HILLS, NY (WOLO) — On Sunday night after Brooks Koepka claimed his second-straight US Open title, the Florida State alum delivered some outstanding applause to Irmo’s Dustin Johnson, who finishes in third place, two shots back from Koepka.

“He’s going to win another one,” said the back-to-back national champ. “There definitely will be one more at least.”

Johnson and Koepka have been friends and workout partners for a few years now, and no one knows Johnson’s work ethic better than the man who just hoisted another US Open trophy.

“He’s one of the best to ever play the game,” according to Koepka. “Going in the gym you see how hard he works. In my book, he will, when he’s done, go down as the best of all time.”