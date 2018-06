Lexington Main St. resurfacing continues tonight

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Resurfacing on Main St. in Lexington is continuing throughout this week.

There will be road closures from the 100 block of Main St. to the 200 block of East Main from 9 pm to 6 am this evening.

Work on the road is set to take place until Tuesday and detours are in place.