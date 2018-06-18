Marcus Lattimore shares heartwarming story of Steve Spurrier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — While former Gamecock football coach Steve Spurrier gets ready for his new coaching challenge with the Orlando Alliance, many USC fans are still bitter about how Spurrier left the program in 2015.

The Ole Ball Coach, who ranks as the winningest football coach in University of South Carolina history, departed the program mid-season in 2015, after beginning the season 2-4 (0-4 SEC), but now some of his former players are sticking up for him.

USC running back great Marcus Lattimore told ABC Columbia in an exclusive interview that Spurrier cared way too much for the football program and felt the time was right to walk away.

He even shared a heartwarming story to back Spurrier’s loyalty to the Gamecocks.