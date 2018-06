Mayor Steve Benjamin Hosts Father’s Day Cookout

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We hope all the dads out there had a Happy Father’s Day.Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin spent part of his Father’s Day at the City’s annual cookout at Hyatt park.The free, family friendly event brought out plenty of families and fun.Mayor Benjamin, a father of two, says it was a great way to spend the afternoon.