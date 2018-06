Town of Lexington Resurfacing Detour on Main Street

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–We have a traffic alert, if you drive Main Street in Downtown Lexington.Resurfacing on parts of the road will take place through Tuesday night.Detours are in place from the 100 block of Main Street to the 200 block of East Main Street.Work will take place Monday night through Tuesday from 9pm to 6am.