Tractor-trailer overturned on major thoroughfare

Cayce, SC (WOLO) – A tractor-trailer has overturned in front of the Wal-Mart on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce.

#TrafficAlert A tractor-trailer has overturned in front of the Wal-Mart on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/p5cwvrp8ny — Jacqueline Lawson (@lawsonjaycie) June 18, 2018



A car has been pinned underneath the trailer, which is full of scrap metal.

UPDATE:

The two lanes of traffic on Knox Abbott Drive are now open.

Only minor injuries were sustained when the 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway causing scrap metal and debris to spill across Knox Abbott.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety has been working the incident that took place at approximately 6:05. The incident blocked all lanes of traffic at the time it took place.

Officers at the scene are working to safely keep traffic moving and estimate that all lanes of traffic will be open in about 60-90 minutes. For now, drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.