Body found in abandoned home on Wilson Blvd.

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A body has been found at an abandoned home on Wilson Blvd. in Richland County.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Richland Coroner arrived on scene shortly after.


This is a developing story, we will continue to give updates as they become available.

