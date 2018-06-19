Body found in abandoned home on Wilson Blvd.
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A body has been found at an abandoned home on Wilson Blvd. in Richland County.
Law enforcement arrived on the scene at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The Richland Coroner arrived on scene shortly after.
Developing story we just shared on-air: heavy law enforcement presence at a home in the 10000 block of Wilson Blvd. @RCSD is on scene and a County Coroner van. #scnews pic.twitter.com/LbyhGnKbN8
— Josh Berry (@_joshberry) June 19, 2018
This is a developing story, we will continue to give updates as they become available.