Body found in abandoned home on Wilson Blvd.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A body has been found at an abandoned home on Wilson Blvd. in Richland County.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Richland Coroner arrived on scene shortly after.

Developing story we just shared on-air: heavy law enforcement presence at a home in the 10000 block of Wilson Blvd. @RCSD is on scene and a County Coroner van. #scnews pic.twitter.com/LbyhGnKbN8 — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) June 19, 2018



This is a developing story, we will continue to give updates as they become available.