Bridge jumper backs up traffic on I-26

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Westbound lanes of I-26 were delayed this afternoon due to reports of a person jumping from the Piney Grove Road overpass.


The person has been transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The interstate has reopened.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

