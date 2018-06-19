Bridge jumper backs up traffic on I-26

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Westbound lanes of I-26 were delayed this afternoon due to reports of a person jumping from the Piney Grove Road overpass.

There’s been a major backup on I26 West bound because of an incident at the Piney Grove bridge. EB is slowed because of rubbernecking. #sctraffic #scnews pic.twitter.com/CEbozilK3O — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) June 19, 2018



The person has been transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The interstate has reopened.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.