City of Columbia to Operate Misting Stations During Extreme Heat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to help everyone try and cool off from the extreme heat.

City officials announced they are setting up misting stations in some of the City’s parks.

According to the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department, misting stations will be in operation from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher, at the following locations:

Misting Stations:

· Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

· Martin Luther King, Jr., 2300 Greene St.

· Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

· Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St.

· Rosewood Park, 901 South Holly St.

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway