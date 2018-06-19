Columbia Police still investigating 2 bomb threats to local hospitals

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is still investigating early morning bomb threats made to two local hospitals.

Authorities say they received a call after 2 a.m. about a bomb threat at Palmetto Health Richland at 3301 Harden Street.

Investigators say the bomb threat at Palmetto Health Richland has since been called off.

Officers say they received another call just before 3 a.m. about a bomb threat and a vehicle fire in the Palmetto Health Baptist garage at 1330 Taylor Street.

Police say there are no injuries reported.

Police also say they’re working with the Columbia Fire Department to investigate the bomb threat and the cause of the fire.

