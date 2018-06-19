CPD investigating ‘suspicious’ fire

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police and Fire Departments along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office are working together to investigate a suspicious fire that occurred last night (6/18).

Crews responded to a call from Carver Street in Northeast Columbia last night shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

While putting out the fire, crews found the body of a female who had died inside the home and called CPD for an investigation.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, an autopsy confirmed the victim as 68-year-old Francena Willingham. The autopsy results are pending, but there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

The Columbia Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire are encouraged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.