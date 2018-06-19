Fireflies’ side wins SAL All-Star Game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WOLO) – The Southern Division’s best, featuring five Columbia Fireflies players, defeated the Northern team Tuesday night 9-5 in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

Fireflies’ right-handed pitcher Joe Cavallaro started the game, giving up two hits and one run after the visiting South side took the lead in the top of the first. Stephen Villines and Try Cobb each combined to throw an inning out of the bullpen, giving up zero runs.

Jeremy Vasquez hit a ninth-inning homer in his lone at-bat, building on a lead bolstered from a four-run third inning. Scott Manea went 0-for-2 for the game.

A sixth Firefly, David Peterson, was also an All-Star pick, but had already been called up by Class High-A St. Lucie.

Columbia returns home to host the Lakewood Blueclaws in a three-game series beginning Wednesday.

Video courtesy of WXII.