Man, 47, identifed as victim of swimming incident in Lake Murray

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered in Lake Murray after being involved in a “swimming mishap” Sunday afternoon.

Rasheed Taylor of was swimming with his family when he disappeared in the water., Coroner Gary Watts said.

After a two day search, Taylor’s body was located yesterday around 5:30 p.m. in close proximity to where he disappeared around 1 p.m.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to asphyxiation due to fresh water drowning in Lake Murray.

The incident occurred in the lake near the marina located in the 1600 block of Marina Road in Irmo.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are still investigating the incident.

