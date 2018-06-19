Mayor Steve Benjamin set to visit Mexico border

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Mayor and President of the Delegation of Mayors to the United States are preparing to head for the border.

Wednesday Mayor Benjamin will leave Columbia Metropolitan Airport to lead the Delegation to El Paso to see facilities along the border in Tonillo.

Mayor Benjamin released a statement saying, ” The current federal policy permitting children to be separated from their parents upon crossing the border is one that is grave concern to me, both as a Mayor and as a Father…As The United States of America, we must create a solution that is in the best interest of each child separated from his/her parent. Every day that passes merely intensifies and exacerbates the psychological effects on these children.”

Earlier today, President Donald Trump spoke out about the controversial immigration law putting the blame on Democrats. Here’s a tweet he sent out where he addressed the issue over border control.

 

