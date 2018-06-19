President Trump and VP Pence plan campaign visit to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The campaign for Governor Henry McMaster Tuesday (6/19) announced that both the President and Vice President are planning a visit to South Carolina.

The two will campaign for Governor McMaster ahead of his runoff against John Warren for the GOP nomination for Governor.

According to a news release, Vice President Pence will be in South Carolina on Saturday, and President Trump will be in town on Monday.

Exact times and locations are expected to be released Wednesday.

JUST IN: Both President Trump and VP Pence will campaign in SC for Governor McMaster ahead of next week's primary. pic.twitter.com/kXeNMjW0VR — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) June 20, 2018