RCSD searching for ‘missing and endangered’ elderly couple

Richland County, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an elderly couple who was last seen Monday Night at about 10:15 p.m.

Officials say Geraldine Tucker, 80, and her husband Charles Tucker, 84, were last seen at a Shell gas station off of Bluff Rd.

.@rcsd is hoping you can help them locate this couple that has not been seen since Monday around 10:15 after they were spotted at a Bluff Road Shell Gas Station. Their car is described as a 2010 Lincoln MKZ with the S.C. Troopers Association tag RS263.

@abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/s8Cl8skXct — Rochelle Dean ABC News (@RochelleDean) June 19, 2018



Geraldine is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5’4” and 120 pounds.

Charles is described as having grey hair, brown eyes, 5’11” and 180 pounds with a tattoo on his right arm that says “Charles.”

Both are prescribed daily medicines that they do not have.

The couple drives a 2010 Lincoln MKZ with SC tag RS263.

If you have any information please contact 911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.