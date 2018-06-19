RCSD searching for ‘missing and endangered’ elderly couple

Jacqueline Lawson,

Richland County, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an elderly couple who was last seen Monday Night at about 10:15 p.m.

Officials say Geraldine Tucker, 80, and her husband Charles Tucker, 84, were last seen at a Shell gas station off of Bluff Rd.


Geraldine is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5’4” and 120 pounds.

Charles is described as having grey hair, brown eyes, 5’11” and 180 pounds with a tattoo on his right arm that says “Charles.”

Both are prescribed daily medicines that they do not have.

The couple drives a 2010 Lincoln MKZ with SC tag RS263.

If you have any information please contact 911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

