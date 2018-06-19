US Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council

Washington, DC (WOLO)- Ambassador Nikki Haley announced the United States is pulling out of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Haley accused the U.N. Council of political bias, and failure to hold human rights abusers accountable.

At one point, Ambassador Haley called the council a quote “organization not worthy of its name.”

It comes during a time where the U.S. is already hearing a lot of criticism from other countries for pulling out of the Paris Agreement and President Trump’s recent tariff hikes.