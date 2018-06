Vote 2018: GOP Runoff for Governor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Ahead of next week’s GOP runoff, Governor Henry McMaster and John Warren are both getting endorsements.On Monday, U.S. Representative Ralph Norman announced his support for Warren during an event in Rock Hill.Norman says Warren is a self-made man who understands business and fits the mold of President Trump.McMaster’s campaign touts he is supported by President Donald Trump.The runoff is June 26th.