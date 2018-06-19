Young rapper killed in Florida

(CNN) – Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Monday in Broward County, Florida, police said.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark colored SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery, said Keyla Concepción, Broward County sheriff department public information officer.

Broward County deputies are actively looking for the two men and asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward, Concepción said.