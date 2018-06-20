An unlikely trio will mix thirst, history, and zen – Oh and happy hour

Tyler Ryan learns about Yoga at the Robert Mills House

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Historic Columbia continues to integrate the past along with the present with a Historic Happy Hour, merging yoga, the beautiful garded at the Robert Mills House, and cold beer. According to Anna Kate Twitty, the event is planned for Friday evening, starting at 5:30 PM.

The event will include beer and other beverages, as well as refreshments after the session. “The fresh air and easy pace of this event is the perfect break in today’s fast paced world,” says Sally Vaughn from Good Company Yoga who will lead the class.

Twitty says that tickets tickets for the event are $15 for Historic Columbia members and $20 for non-members.

