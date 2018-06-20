Blair to transfer, pair of Gamecocks’ pitchers going pro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Weeks after becoming a USC postseason hero, Danny Blair has announced he’ll be closing his collegiate career elsewhere next season.

The junior outfielder announced on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon that he will be transferring out of the Gamecocks’ program, heading to Division II ball at the University of Tampa.

Blair only made 12 starts in the 2018 season across 41 appearances, but was in the starting lineup four times in the NCAA Tournament following a momentum-changing three-run go-ahead home run against Ohio State in Carolina’s postseason opening 8-3 win. Subbing in as a defensive replacement, Danny started the final two games at East Carolina’s Stadium, helping the Gamecocks sweep the Greenville Regional, earning “Most Outstanding Player” honors. The Maryland native went 5-for-10 with four RBI and four runs for the weekend.

Blair started twice in the Fayetteville Super Regional, going 1-for-6 at bat, as USC eventually fell to Arkansas two games to one.

Redshirt sophomore starter Cody Morris is also leaving USC, ending his collegiate career by signing with the Cleveland Indians. The right-handed pitcher was selected in the seventh round with the No. 223 pick, receiving his full slot value of $185,600.

Morris went 9-3 in 16 starts in 2018, registering a 3.46 ERA. He struck out 87 batters in 83.1 innings, allowing 31 walks and 71 hits.

#Indians have officially signed 2018 7th Round Draft Pick 21yr old 6'5 222lbs Junior RHP Cody Morris out of University of South Carolina (SC) pic.twitter.com/H3m1EXag2D — Indians Prospective (@indiansPro) June 20, 2018

Junior reliever Eddy Demurias is also turning pro, announcing on Instagram that he will sign with Cincinnati. The Reds drafted the righty in the 27th round after his first season with the program, following two campaigns in JUCO at Miami Dade College.

Demurias threw 64.2 innings, third most on Mark Kingston’s roster last year, going 7-1 with a 4.87 ERA and three saves.