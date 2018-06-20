City of Columbia Road Construction on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is closing two lanes on Farrow Road due to construction for road improvements.

The city of Columbia says the Farrow Road, Right outbound and right inbound lanes from Columbia College Dr. To East Campanella Dr. will be affected.
City of Columbia traffic lane shift on Farrow Road outbound and inbound from Columbia College Drive to E. Campanella Drive. Beginning Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outbound and inbound right lanes will be permanently closed to motorized vehicles.

SCDOT and the City says they are working ton bike buffer lanes as part of the road improvements.

