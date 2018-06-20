Columbia Police- Suspect Wanted for Stealing from Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect who is accused of breaking into the Life Made Whole International Church on Auburn Street on May 9th.According to investigators, last month the suspect broke into and took electronic equipment from the Life Made Whole International Church on Auburn street.Police say the suspect also damaged a power meter.If you have any information that can help call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME -SC.