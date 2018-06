Fatal Accident on 1-77 Backs up Traffic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–According to the SC Highway Patrol, in Richland County 1-77 remains closed this morning at the 27 mile marker due to a fatal crash.

Traffic is exiting off onto exit 27 and crossing the bridge to get back on 1-77.

Troopers are telling drivers to expect delays.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.