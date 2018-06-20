How To Beat The Heat In Famously Hot Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are used to this brutal weather, but luckily, they have tips on how to make sure they are not getting too hot out there. When we are in this 100-degree heat, a lot of us find this weather unbearable. But for kids, they love it because it’s a cool excuse to come out to one of these splash pads.

“You can like meet new people and you can play with them,” Gabby Stukes said, an 8-year-old enjoying the Splash Pad in her neighborhood.

“Lots of people make new friends out here all the time, and yeah just have a lot of fun,” Justin Jacobs said, a lifeguard at the Splash Pad.

It seems like all the hot weather draws people outside, having them cartwheel for joy rather than sit in air conditioning. Hot weather does not only fill up pools and Splash Pads but makes people crave some sweet treats too.

“Very, very busy. Like lines from here to all the way down there,” Shawn Smith said, with Pelican’s SnoBalls. Smith says the best part of his job is helping those who come to the window get their favorite ‘cool-down snack’– the Superhero, which that’s what they think Smith is once he hands them the icy refreshment.

But even when people are not working and can kick back, they still choose to head outdoors and endure the heat.

“Go fishing and drink a lot of beer,” Michael Richburg said, with a home construction company said.

But, do not go without the proper necessities.

“Fans and water. That’s all it is, nothing else you can do,” Richburg said.

“Drink lots of water… I said ‘where’s the sunscreen?’ And she was like ‘oh!’ She almost forgot it,” Stukes said.