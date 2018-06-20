Reported stolen car leads deputies to chop shop bust

Josh Berry,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County Deputies say it was the report of a stolen car they say led them directly to a suspected chop shop. According to officials five people are behind bars accused of multiple offenses including drugs, weapons, and property crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy detained a woman Friday (6/15) at a convenience store on Mineral Springs Road after confirming she was driving a car reported as stolen. Based on information the driver shared, deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the 700 block of Hooksen Circle where they discovered individuals were altering, disassembling and storing stolen vehicles.

An array of illegal narcotics and a handgun were found inside the home.

A news release provided Wednesday outlined the charges each suspect faces:

Lisa Marie Breedlove, 31, of Lexington is charged with operation of a chop shop, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of heroin with intent to distribute near a school, possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, cocaine trafficking, meth trafficking and heroin trafficking, according to arrest warrants.

James Curtis Brown, 44, of Gilbert is charged with operation of a chop shop and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to arrest warrants.

Nickalus Dustin Furr, 39, of West Columbia is charged with operation of a chop shop, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack and trafficking heroin, according to arrest warrants.

Neil Manhar Patel, 35, of West Columbia is charged with operation of a chop shop, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile proximity of a school and possession of meth, according to arrest warrants.

Bryan Christopher Porter, 36, of Charleston is charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to an arrest warrant.

Breedlove, Brown, Patel and Porter are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Furr has been released on bail.

Share

Related

ABC Columbia News Update
President Trump and VP Pence plan campaign visit t...
RCSD searching for ‘missing and endangered&#...
Sales tax holiday weekend announced

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android