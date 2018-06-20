Reported stolen car leads deputies to chop shop bust

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County Deputies say it was the report of a stolen car they say led them directly to a suspected chop shop. According to officials five people are behind bars accused of multiple offenses including drugs, weapons, and property crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy detained a woman Friday (6/15) at a convenience store on Mineral Springs Road after confirming she was driving a car reported as stolen. Based on information the driver shared, deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the 700 block of Hooksen Circle where they discovered individuals were altering, disassembling and storing stolen vehicles.

An array of illegal narcotics and a handgun were found inside the home.

A news release provided Wednesday outlined the charges each suspect faces:

Lisa Marie Breedlove, 31, of Lexington is charged with operation of a chop shop, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of heroin with intent to distribute near a school, possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, cocaine trafficking, meth trafficking and heroin trafficking, according to arrest warrants.

James Curtis Brown, 44, of Gilbert is charged with operation of a chop shop and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to arrest warrants.

Nickalus Dustin Furr, 39, of West Columbia is charged with operation of a chop shop, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack and trafficking heroin, according to arrest warrants.

Neil Manhar Patel, 35, of West Columbia is charged with operation of a chop shop, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile proximity of a school and possession of meth, according to arrest warrants.

Bryan Christopher Porter, 36, of Charleston is charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to an arrest warrant.

Breedlove, Brown, Patel and Porter are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Furr has been released on bail.