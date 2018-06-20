The Note: Trump standing virtually alone

ABC NEWS – The TAKE with Rick Klein

President Donald Trump has grown used to creating his own realities. That’s part of what makes this a jarring political moment: The president is in danger of being taken neither literally nor seriously, even inside his own party.

As Trump heads back to the campaign trail Wednesday in Minnesota, and work continues on an immigration solution that is nowhere close to being resolved, the realities of the world he’s sought to reshape come into stark view.

The stock market is sliding as a trade war moves out of the realm of the hypothetical. The United States has removed itself from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

And the images of America, now being consumed both home and abroad, continue to be of children separated from their families indefinitely.

Trump is raging at Democrats. But Republican lawmakers — the ones from the party that actually controls Washington — aren’t listening.

He claims his hands are tied. But prominent members of his own party demand that he untie them.

The focus will turn, inevitably and surely regrettably, to partisan finger-pointing about competing proposals. Yet at this moment, and not by design, Trump stands virtually alone.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

While most eyes are glued on the southern border, up north in Alaska the Trump administration is quickly ticking through steps to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas production.

Rewind to last fall: Republicans included in their tax bill not only a green light to open up the refuge to drilling, but a mandate for the administration to do so.

Yesterday, the Bureau of Land Management closed a 60-day public comment period, its first step in what seems to be a fast-moving process to write a mandated environmental impact assessment.

The agency got hit with serious blowback for holding only limited public hearings, exclusively in Alaska and Washington, D.C. Last week, stakeholders protested outside the BLM offices in the nation’s capital.

Dozens of big brand retail and tourism companies (as well as tens of thousands of concerned citizens) submitted written comments opposing the plan.

Congressional Democrats wrote to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, arguing the department has a “statutory obligation” to protect the biological integrity of the refuge.

But the native Alaskans who live in the area say any development of the prized coastal plain will severely impact, among other wildlife, crucial caribou herds that breed there and provide subsistence to residents.

The TIP with Lissette Rodriguez

The immigration crisis has moved beyond the southern border and into the battleground state of Florida.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott — in a competitive midterm race for a U.S. Senate seat — sent a letter Tuesday to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the reopening of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in South Florida.

A Honduran mother removes her two-year-old daughter's shoe laces, as required by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

A view of the Narrows from Schrader to Peters Lake, Alaska, in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Rick Scott gestures as he speaks during a news conference near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a former student is killed at least 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018. Wilfredo Lee/AP





About 1,000 migrant children are now housed at the heavily guarded emergency shelter near the Homestead Air Reserve Base – but it’s not clear how many were separated from their parents or crossed into the U.S. on their own.

In the letter, Scott takes a stand against the separation of families at the border. “I have been very clear that I absolutely do not agree with the practice of separating children from their families,” Scott writes. “This practice needs to stop now.”

But in a press release Monday, Scott didn’t push back on the Trump administration policy that causes the separations and instead said, “Washington is to blame for this by being all talk and no action, and the solution is to secure the border.”

Also on Tuesday, Scott’s opponent, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, was denied entry into Homestead after saying he had been granted permission to visit the detention facility.

Criticized for not doing more to reach out to Hispanic voters since the midterm Senate race started, Nelson announced his visit to Homestead in a tweet Monday night, calling Trump immigration policy “inhumane.”