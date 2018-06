Troopers Reopen 1-77 after Fatal Crash

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–1-77 is now open again after a fatal accident early Wednesday.The SC Highway Patrol investigation team had closed parts of the interstate to work the fatal accident.The accident happened around 5am Wednesday morning at the 27 mile marker, say troopers.The highway patrol says a tractor trailer collided with a construction lift.Troopers say the lift operator was killed. They are now reconstructing the scene along with OSHA.