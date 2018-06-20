Trump says he will sign ‘something’ soon to keep immigrant families together





President Donald Trump, under growing pressure to act unilaterally to address the immigration crisis, said Wednesday that he would be “signing something” soon that would keep immigrant families together.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that,” Trump told pool reporters regarding the crisis over children being separated from parents who cross illegally into the U.S.

The president’s move comes amid growing outrage over the practice and on the eve of House votes Thursday to address the immigration problem.

I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

The president said he’s facing a dilemma between being weak and strong on the issue of immigration, and that it’s hard to have both heart and be strong.

“The dilemma is if you’re weak… the country is going to be overwhelmed with people… if you’re strong, then you don’t have any heart. Perhaps I’d like to be strong,” Trump said, according to the pool report.

The president said images of children in detention “affect everyone” but said images from the Obama administration were worse.

“You have double standards,” Trump said. “This has been going on for 50 years”

