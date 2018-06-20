Update: Richland County Coroner Identifies Person Killed on 1-77

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the individual who died Wednesday morning after being involved in a collision that occurred at approximately 5:02 a.m. on Interstate 77 South at mile marker 27, Columbia, SC.

According to Gary Watts, Nathaniel B. Deaton, date of birth 05-23-1978, of South Hickory Grove Road, Martinsburg, Indiana was the driver of a piece of road construction equipment that was struck by a tractor trailer.
Watts says Mr. Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to blunt force injuries due to the collision, says Watts.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

